West Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to visit Kolkata this week, PM Modi to address rally in Hooghly on Feb 22

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the State to address a rally in Hooghly on February 22. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate BJP's "Parivartan Yatra" in Kolkata on February 18.

    amit shah

    PM Modi might also take part in a few development programmes and events during his visit to the state. He is also expected to attend the convocation programme of Visva Bharti University as the Vice-Chancellor.

    Amit Shah has plans to form BJP govts in Nepal, Sri Lanka: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

    Meanwhile, Amit Shah will flag-off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Kakdwip of Kolkata zone.

    The saffron party is organising 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal in five phases. The yatra was flagged-off by BJP president JP Nadda on February 6 from Nabadwip in Nadia district. The yatra will cover all the 294 constituencies in the state.

    Last week, the union minister had flagged-off the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Cooch Behar and take part in various party programmes. BJP president JP Nadda will also visit West Bengal on February 25.

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 12:35 [IST]
