West Bengal polls 2021: After TMC and BJP, CPM launches its election campaign

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 02: Trinamool Congress has on Friday launched a door-to-door government campaign ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The 'neighborhood solution campaign' of the ruling party has begun on Saturday.

In retaliation, the BJP has already launched its own program 'ar noi annay' (enough of all injustice). However, CPM, which has ruled the state for 34 consecutive years, is not willing to lag behind. Under the banner of the workers' organization, they are going to start a door-to-door, public relations campaign.

CPM

On January 3, in Kolkata Municipality, from door to door from wards 65 and 6, the program to increase public relations is about to start. According to CPM sources, the program will continue till January 31. CPM workers will go door to door to highlight the situation in the country and the state.

They will highlight the increase in commodity prices in the country. The deprivation of the center will be highlighted for the common man. Besides, the failure of the Trinamool government in running the state will also be highlighted. The young generation will be promoted. Ordinary people will be heard, the CPM workers' union said.

The CPM's workers' organization will hold a statewide jail-breaking and law-breaking program on January 18. Left activists and supporters will take part in the statewide program.

TMC

From Bankura in November, the Chief Minister announced about starting the door-to-door government program. Since then, many people have taken part in this program in blocks throughout the month of December. Among the government projects, there is more interest among the common people for health care.

BJP

After the state government took up the door-to-door government program, the BJP intensified its campaign 'enough unjustice', which will highlight the alleged injustice citizens have to face because of the TMC govt. Going from house to house, incidents like corruption against the Trinamool government, relief and looting of money from reserved for Amfan, non-participation of the state in projects like Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan project will be highlighted.

Vaccines to be provided for free across India, says health min | Oneindia News

Besides, BJP is going to start Sonar Bangla program from Saturday to build closer relationship with the people of the state. It has been decided to form a team of 50 people to campaign on 10 issues across the state. These ten topics include economy, good governance, infrastructure, development of farmers, employment of youth, development of all, women's security, poverty, cultural transition and new direction of education.