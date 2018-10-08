West Bengal Police SI, LSI result 2018 declared, e-admit card on this date

Kolkata, Oct 8: The West Bengal Police SI, LSI result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The West Bengal police recruitment board declared the result of the preliminary examination to recruit sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector of police (unarmed branch) and sub-inspector of police (armed branch) in the state police.

Candidates need to enter their Application Sl. No. and date of birth to check the result on the login page. The short listed candidates need to appear in Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence tentatively on and from November 15.

The e-admit cards for the PMT and PET will be available on the official website from November 5 onwards. SMS alerts will also be sent to the candidates. The board will not responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. No paper admit card will sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates must carry their e-admit card while going for PMT and PET. They should also carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards. The results are available on policewb.gov.in.

How to check West Bengal SI, LSI result 2018:

Go to policewb.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download your results

Take a printout