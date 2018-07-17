West Bengal Police, SI, LSI admit card available on www.policeweb.gov.in

New Delhi, July 16: The West Bengal Police, SI, LSI admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website once declared.

The date of WBPRB preliminary written examination for recruitment to the post of SI/LSI of Police in West Bengal Police has been scheduled on July 29, 2018 (Sunday) from 12:00 noon to 01:30 PM.

According to the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates.

However, it said in a statement that the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS.

"The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination," the statement from West Bengal Police Recruitment Board said.

Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card before attending the exam.

The West Bengal Police Sub Inspector (SI) and Lady Sub Inspector (LSI) admit card is available on this website: www.policewb.gov.in.