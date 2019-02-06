  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal Police Constable 2019: 8,419 constable vacancies in police force

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 6: The West Bengal Police Recruitment department has invited applications applications for the post of constable (male) on the official website - www.wbpolice.gov.in. Online Applications are open from 05 Feb 2019 to 05 Mar 2019 till 05:00 PM. This round of recruitment is taking place to fill in 8,419 constable vacancies in the force, reports said.

    West Bengal Police Constable 2019: 8,419 constable vacancies in police force
    Name Of The Post No. Of Posts
    Unreserved (UR) 2982
    Unreserved (E.C.) 1639
    Scheduled Caste 1149
    Scheduled Caste (E.C.) 707
    Scheduled Tribe 345
    Scheduled Tribe (E.C.) 193
    OBC-A 622
    OBC-A (E.C.) 311
    OBC-B 261
    OBC-B (E.C) 211
    Total No. Of Posts 8419 Posts

    Education:

    • The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
    • Must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

    Selection

    • West Bengal police recruitment board will select the candidates on the basis of written test, PMT, PET and Interview

    For more details regarding number of vacancies, eligibility criteria,how to apply and important dates for West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2019 click the following links

    Click Here For Official Website Link Of West Bengal Police: 

    Click Here To Download Official Notification Of West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: 

    Read more about:

    west bengal jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue