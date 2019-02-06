For Quick Alerts
West Bengal Police Constable 2019: 8,419 constable vacancies in police force
India
Kolkata, Feb 6: The West Bengal Police Recruitment department has invited applications applications for the post of constable (male) on the official website - www.wbpolice.gov.in. Online Applications are open from 05 Feb 2019 to 05 Mar 2019 till 05:00 PM. This round of recruitment is taking place to fill in 8,419 constable vacancies in the force, reports said.
|Name Of The Post
|No. Of Posts
|Unreserved (UR)
|2982
|Unreserved (E.C.)
|1639
|Scheduled Caste
|1149
|Scheduled Caste (E.C.)
|707
|Scheduled Tribe
|345
|Scheduled Tribe (E.C.)
|193
|OBC-A
|622
|OBC-A (E.C.)
|311
|OBC-B
|261
|OBC-B (E.C)
|211
|Total No. Of Posts
|8419 Posts
Education:
- The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
- Must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.
Selection
- West Bengal police recruitment board will select the candidates on the basis of written test, PMT, PET and Interview
For more details regarding number of vacancies, eligibility criteria,how to apply and important dates for West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2019 click the following links