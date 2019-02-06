West Bengal Police Constable 2019: 8,419 constable vacancies in police force

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Feb 6: The West Bengal Police Recruitment department has invited applications applications for the post of constable (male) on the official website - www.wbpolice.gov.in. Online Applications are open from 05 Feb 2019 to 05 Mar 2019 till 05:00 PM. This round of recruitment is taking place to fill in 8,419 constable vacancies in the force, reports said.

Name Of The Post No. Of Posts Unreserved (UR) 2982 Unreserved (E.C.) 1639 Scheduled Caste 1149 Scheduled Caste (E.C.) 707 Scheduled Tribe 345 Scheduled Tribe (E.C.) 193 OBC-A 622 OBC-A (E.C.) 311 OBC-B 261 OBC-B (E.C) 211 Total No. Of Posts 8419 Posts

Education:

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Selection

West Bengal police recruitment board will select the candidates on the basis of written test, PMT, PET and Interview

