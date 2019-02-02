West Bengal: PM Modi to address public rally in Thakurnagar today

Thakurnagar, Feb 2: Crowds begin to gather at Thakurnagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally scheduled to begin at 12pm on Saturday. PM Modi will kick start BJP's campaign in West Bengal today for the coming Lok Sabha election with rallies in the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur.

Thakurnagar, which is one of the venues, is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue is near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.

The venues of both the rallies have political significance.

Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

