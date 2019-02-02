  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    Thakurnagar, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the coming Lok Sabha election at Thakurnagar in West Bengal.

    West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers situation will be stronger, says PM Modi

    At out set Pm Modi said, "The schemes that were announced in the budget yesterday will help more than 12 crore Kisan families, labourers, and the 3 crore middle-class families will directly benefit from it."

    "Like I've said before, this budget is just the start. In the full budget, we will make the situation of farmers stronger. Few farmers got benefits in West Bengal. Our budget will give benefit to 12 crore farmers."

    We've brought the Citizenship amendment bill. I appeal to TMC to support this bill and let it pass in the Parliament.

    Also Read | Modi-Mamata poster war in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

    Even after independence, for decades the conditions of villages were not given much priority.

    Thakurnagar, which is one of the venues, is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue is near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.

    The venues of both the rallies have political significance.

    Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    narendra modi west bengal bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue