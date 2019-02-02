West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thakurnagar, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the coming Lok Sabha election at Thakurnagar in West Bengal.

At out set Pm Modi said, "The schemes that were announced in the budget yesterday will help more than 12 crore Kisan families, labourers, and the 3 crore middle-class families will directly benefit from it."

"Like I've said before, this budget is just the start. In the full budget, we will make the situation of farmers stronger. Few farmers got benefits in West Bengal. Our budget will give benefit to 12 crore farmers."

We've brought the Citizenship amendment bill. I appeal to TMC to support this bill and let it pass in the Parliament.

Even after independence, for decades the conditions of villages were not given much priority.

Thakurnagar, which is one of the venues, is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue is near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.

The venues of both the rallies have political significance.

Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

(With PTI inputs)