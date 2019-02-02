West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thakurnagar, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kicked-off BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election at Thakurnagar in West Bengal.

At the outset PM Modi highlighted the interim budget, saying, "The schemes that were announced in the budget yesterday will help more than 12 crore Kisan families, labourers, and the 3 crore middle-class families will directly benefit from it."

"Like I've said before, this budget is just the start. In the full budget, we will make the situation of farmers stronger. Few farmers got benefits in West Bengal. Our budget will give benefit to 12 crore farmers."

Also Read | Modi-Mamata poster war in West Bengal ahead of PM's visit

PM Modi hailed the Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur for his contribution to the society and also praised author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, writer of Pather Panchali, for his contribution as well.

The PM concluded his speech at Thakurnagar by seeking Trinamool Congress' support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He said that his government had brought in the Citizenship Amendment Bill. "I am asking Trinamool Congress to support it," he said.

The rally in Thakurnagar was organised by All India Matua Mahasangha which is a BJP-aligned faction. Meanwhile, his Durgapur rally is a part of BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' (save democracy) programme in the state.

Thakurnagar, which is one of the venues, is the hub of the sizeable Matua community, who originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan and began migrating to West Bengal in the beginning of the 1950s mostly due to religious persecution. The rally venue is near the house of Matua matriarch Binapani Debi.

The venues of both the rallies have political significance.

Matuas with an estimated population of 30 lakh in West Bengal have influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 Parganas districts.

(With PTI inputs)