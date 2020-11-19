YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal plastic factory blast: 5 killed in Malda explosion

    By
    |

    Malda, Nov 19: Five persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

    The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

    File photo
    File photo

    "Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart," he said.

    Pakistan: Huge explosion kills 7, injures 70 in Peshawar

      Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News

      A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

      Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident.

      More WEST BENGAL News

      Read more about:

      west bengal

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X