Students of Class 10, 12 in West Bengal will not have pre-final tests: Mamata Banerjee

AIMIM's entry into Bengal likely to unsettle TMC's sway over minorities

Soumitra Chatterjee dies at 85, curtains down on golden era of Bengali cinema

West Bengal plastic factory blast: 5 killed in Malda explosion

India

oi-Deepika S

Malda, Nov 19: Five persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

"Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart," he said.

Pakistan: Huge explosion kills 7, injures 70 in Peshawar

Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident.