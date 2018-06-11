English

West Bengal notice on Eid holidays is 'fake'

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Kolkata police have debunked a notice as fake which speaks about declaring holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. A notification was doing the rounds which led to a lot of confusion in Kolkata.

    West Bengal notice on Eid holidays is fake

    The notice states Eid holidays will be observed across the state for four days starting from June 12. The notice also mentions the name of the officer and bears the government seal.

    "In order to celebrate Eid festival, which falls on 12 June to 15 June, 2018, in a befitting manner, the Governor is pleased to declare State Government holiday on 12 to 15 June, 2018, in addition to 16 June, 2018 which has already been notified as a public holiday," the notice stated.

    West Bengal notice on Eid holidays is fake

    The Kolkata police have however said that the notice is fake. "A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid Holidays. It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly dealt with as per law," the police said.

    Read more about:

    kolkata police west bengal eid ul fitr fake notification social media

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue