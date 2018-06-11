West Bengal notice on Eid holidays is 'fake'

The Kolkata police have debunked a notice as fake which speaks about declaring holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. A notification was doing the rounds which led to a lot of confusion in Kolkata.

The notice states Eid holidays will be observed across the state for four days starting from June 12. The notice also mentions the name of the officer and bears the government seal.

"In order to celebrate Eid festival, which falls on 12 June to 15 June, 2018, in a befitting manner, the Governor is pleased to declare State Government holiday on 12 to 15 June, 2018, in addition to 16 June, 2018 which has already been notified as a public holiday," the notice stated.

The Kolkata police have however said that the notice is fake. "A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid Holidays. It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly dealt with as per law," the police said.

