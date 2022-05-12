YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal New Districts List 2022: Mamata bats for creation of more districts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, May 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is a need to create more districts in the state for expediting development work, but it has been constrained by lack of manpower and infrastructure.

    Speaking at a meeting with West Bengal Civil Service officers at the renovated Town Hall here, she said the area of the existing 23 districts in the state is vast, so there is a need to divide them and increase the number.

    West Bengal New Districts List 2022: Mamata bats for creation of more districts

    The state needs more manpower and infrastructure for this purpose.

    "We need to divide the districts as these are very large. The state will have more districts. This will help expedite development work, she said.

    The chief minister also accused the Centre of not releasing funds to the state.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Know all about
    Mamata Banerjee

    "I came to know that the Centre has not released funds for 100-day work since December last year. Tell me, how people will work if they are not paid. The central government collects revenue from states and shares a meagre part of it, Banerjee said at the meeting.

    Comments

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X