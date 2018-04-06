West Bengal: Man held with fake currency

Kolkata, Apr 6: The West Bengal Police on Friday said that a man was arrested after fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of more than one lakh was recovered from his possession.

The man was arrested yesterday from Akhra Fatak area under the jurisdiction of Nadial police station in the city's port area, the police said.

The fake notes recovered from his possession were in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, a police officer said. The accused is a resident of Manasipalli in Nadia district, he added.

"We are investigating the matter and trying to find out whether any gang was involved in it," the officer said.

PTI

