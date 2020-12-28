West Bengal: Mamata govt promotes IPS officer in-charge of JP Nadda convoy, transfers another

Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support

Kolkata, Dec 28: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday shifted Diamond Harbour Police District SP Bholanath Pandey to a much unimportant post of SP Home Guard.

The order was issued on Monday, more than a fortnight after BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked while passing through the police district on December 11.

The state government also named South Bengal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Mishra as the South Bengal Additional Director General of Police.

Mamata Banerjee thanks 4 CMs, Stalin for backing Bengal govt on IPS officers' transfer issue

Mishra was one of the three IPS officers who were on duty when Nadda''s convoy was attacked and later called for central deputations by the Union Home Ministry.

Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, replaced Pandey, a notification issued by the state government said.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, was named as the new SP of the Barasat Police District, it said.

Damayanti Sen, the additional CP-I of Kolkata Police was made Special CP-II of the force while Pranav Kumar, who was the DIG of the state CID, was made the IGP of the state investigating agency.

Humayan Kabir, the Commissioner of Police of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate in the rank of the DIGP was promoted as the IGP, it said.

Nishant Perver was made the IGP Traffic of North Bengal.