    West Bengal is the only state where political violence is propagated: Amit Shah

    New Delhi, June 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that West Bengal at this time is the only state where political violence is propagated at 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing.

    Shah questioned at the conference about the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in West Bengal.

    "People across the country are availing benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, even Arvind Kejriwal accepted it in the end but Mamata didi, why are you not letting this scheme be implemented in West Bengal. I & the people of Bengal want to ask you this," said the minister.

    Intrusion into Indian border will not be tolerated: Amit Shah

    The Home Minister accused West Bengal Chief Minister of doing politics over the poor people of the state.

      WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News

      "Mamata ji, do poor ppl of Bengal have no right to receive free&quality medical aid? Why then, Ayushman Bharat scheme is not allowed here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on rights of the poor. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but why on poors' health".

      Shah lauded country's selfless, tireless fight put up by corona-warriors in the Covid-19 pandemic.

      Shah started his virtual address by describing West Bengal as a land of great leaders and intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, among many others.

      The minister paid his condolences to the souls of all those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus and the destruction brought by cyclone Amphan in the state and also remembered the party workers who lost their lives in the political battle in the state since 2014.

      "I pay my respect to their families as they've contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal)," he said.

      Shah's address for West Bengal comes a day after addressing the 'Odisha Jansamvad' virtual rally.

      In the Bihar virtual rally on Sunday Amit Shah said that the rallies had nothing to do with the assembly polls in the state later this year.

