'West Bengal is hiding COVID-19 death toll', says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata, May 01: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has on Friday said that more than 105 people died due to COVID-19 till now in the state and the actual number has been concealed.

The Guv has questioned that why to hide the number of demises when people should have to warned more about the virus infection and its precautions.

Dhankar said, "105 people died due to COVID19 in West Bengal but this number is more than that. Why do we want to hide the actual number of deaths? People will be more careful when they would realise that situation is grim".

It can be seen according to the state govt the death toll of the state out of coronavirus currently is 33.

"West Bengal is the only state where the Inter-Ministerial Central Team faced problems in carrying out their work. When entire country is fighting against #COVID19 & IMCT team came to assess the situation, we should have received it with red carpet", said the Guv.

Recently, Guv Dhankhar has accused Mamata Banerjee of having "abjectly failed" in combating the crisis emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the State Govt, 105 people died due to #COVID19 in West Bengal but this number is more than that. Why do we want to hide the actual number of deaths? People will be more careful when they would realise that situation is grim: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/zFIoeLgD0d — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

It can be seen that the central team on a visit to West Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation had flagged non-cooperation on the part of the state government over providing logistical support and other relevant information.

The inter-ministerial central team led by senior bureaucrat Apurba Chandra sought to know details about steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation to identify and quarantine those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Chandra said the team it has yet to received any response from the state government to the letters it has written.