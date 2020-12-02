West Bengal govt launches 'Duare Sarkar' programme for doorstep delivery of govt schemes

A day after Suvendu's resignation as minister, speculations rife over his next move

Paschim Bardhaman, Dec 02: In what comes as a recent development, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has launched a massive outreach programme named "Duare Sarkar" (Government at your doorstep) on Tuesday to make schemes of the state government more accessible to the public.

According to reports, "Duare Sarkar" aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government, including Swastha Sathi (health scheme), Khadya Sathi (public food distribution scheme), Jai Johar and Kanyashree (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage) to the doorsteps of the people.

Announcing the details, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "I would like to request everyone from panchayat and ward-level people to join the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign. Try to understand the SOP and submit the papers accordingly."

Visuals from the camp in Asansol in the Paschim Bardhaman district showed large crowds gathering outside the camps in long queues to apply for and avail of the services.

"The state government has started a program 'Duare Sarkar' with the objective of bringing all government services to people at their doorsteps. The state government has notified 11 services under the program. A large number of people are coming to these camps and applying to avail of these services," the Assistant District Magistrate said.