    West Bengal govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 18: The West Bengal government on Monday extended COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

    Making the announcement, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will try to arrange for 115 more special trains in a few days for those stranded and will also pay the train fare.

    "No official night curfew in West Bengal, but people are requested not to venture out after 7 PM, she said.

    "Hawkers will be allowed to reopen shops in non-containment zones in West Bengal from May 27," she further said.

    Over 100 nations seek probe into coronavirus origin

    Hotels can resume operations maintaining social distancing norms from May 21. However, restaurants will remain shut. Salons and beauty parlours can also resume operations while maintaining social distancing norms.

    Government and private offices in West Bengal can start operations with only 50% of their workforce. Auto rickshaws in the state can also start plying from May 27, but with not more than 2 passengers at a time.

    Inter-district bus services will start operating in West Bengal from May 21 onwards, with 50% passenger capacity only. Standalone big shops and establishments can also open from May 21.

    Containment zones in West Bengal have been divided into three different zones - the division has been done booth-wise and ward-wise.

    Affected zone: Activities, except emergency, will not be permitted.

    Buffer zone: Selected activities to be permitted.

    Clean zone: Maximum relaxation for activities.

    Earlier, the state government said it will come out with a notification on the modalities of the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state by evening.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
