West Bengal: Former transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Aug 06: Senior CPI(M) trade union leader and former West Bengal transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty passed away at a hospital in Kolkata today at the age of 76.

Chakraborty had tested COVID19 positive earlier.

The former CPI(M) trade union leader was admitted to a private nursing home on July 30 in Kolkata with severe breathing trouble and other old age ailments causing concern among his family, party comrades and large followers about his health.

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

CPI(M) has tweeted condolences on the demise of Shyamal Chakraborty. The party has said, "We express deep sadness at demise of Comrade Shyamal Chakraborty. He was a veteran TU leader, former minister & Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice. We dip our flags in his memory."

According to his daughter Ushashi Chakraborty, her father had been suffering from breathing problem after developing some infection in his lungs. The family was not sure at that time whether the illness was due to the coronavirus infection.

"Though we not know whether he is suffering from Covid-19 since the report of his test is yet to come," Ushashi said and informed that he had been kept in total isolation in a separate cabin in the nursing home and was under round the clock observation by doctors.

A large number of people, many party workers and admirers wished for his speedy recovery in the social media in last one week.