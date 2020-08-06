YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: Former transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty dies of COVID-19

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 06: Senior CPI(M) trade union leader and former West Bengal transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty passed away at a hospital in Kolkata today at the age of 76.

    Chakraborty had tested COVID19 positive earlier.

    Shyamal Chakraborty

    The former CPI(M) trade union leader was admitted to a private nursing home on July 30 in Kolkata with severe breathing trouble and other old age ailments causing concern among his family, party comrades and large followers about his health.

    Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

    CPI(M) has tweeted condolences on the demise of Shyamal Chakraborty. The party has said, "We express deep sadness at demise of Comrade Shyamal Chakraborty. He was a veteran TU leader, former minister & Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice. We dip our flags in his memory."

    According to his daughter Ushashi Chakraborty, her father had been suffering from breathing problem after developing some infection in his lungs. The family was not sure at that time whether the illness was due to the coronavirus infection.

    "Though we not know whether he is suffering from Covid-19 since the report of his test is yet to come," Ushashi said and informed that he had been kept in total isolation in a separate cabin in the nursing home and was under round the clock observation by doctors.

    A large number of people, many party workers and admirers wished for his speedy recovery in the social media in last one week.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal passes away

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue