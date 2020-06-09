  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal extends lockdown till June 30

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 09: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 8) announced extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The lockdown in Bengal was scheduled to end on June 15, but it has now been extended to another 15 days.

    Hours after extending the lockdown in the state till June 30, the state government also issued fresh guidelines for people of the state.

    West Bengal extends lockdown till June 30

    In the new guidelines, the state government said that the maximum 25 people can enter any place of worship at a time. Moreover, only 25 guests can attend a marriage ceremony in the state.

    Earlier, only 10 people have been allowed to attend social programmes such as marriage or funeral ceremonies; which has now been revised.

    Earlier in the day, shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in the state after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

    Meanwhile, Mizoram government announced today that they will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow. The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mamata banerjee west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 1:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue