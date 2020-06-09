West Bengal extends lockdown till June 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, June 09: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 8) announced extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The lockdown in Bengal was scheduled to end on June 15, but it has now been extended to another 15 days.

Hours after extending the lockdown in the state till June 30, the state government also issued fresh guidelines for people of the state.

In the new guidelines, the state government said that the maximum 25 people can enter any place of worship at a time. Moreover, only 25 guests can attend a marriage ceremony in the state.

Earlier, only 10 people have been allowed to attend social programmes such as marriage or funeral ceremonies; which has now been revised.

Earlier in the day, shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in the state after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

Meanwhile, Mizoram government announced today that they will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow. The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.