  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee, after attending an all-party meeting held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat, said though there were differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue