YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal Elections 2021: Several IAS officers transferred

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 10: West Bengal government appointed Sunil Kumar Gupta as the additional chief secretary of the governor replacing Satish Kumar Tewary, who will be reaching superannuation on February 28, an official said.

    In another S A Baba was named the chairman of the state valuation board while Onkar Singh Meena was appointed the secretary of agriculture department, the government order said.

    West Bengal Elections 2021: Several IAS officers transferred

    Joyoshi Dasgupta was posted as OSD of the administrative training institute, while Y Ratnakar Rao, the district magistrate of Hooghly was posted as additional secretary of health department.

    Bengal govt playing politics with people: BJP leader

    Deepa Priya P will replace him in Hooghly, the order said.

    The government cancelled its earlier order aappointing Kaushik Nag as DM of Dakshin Dinajpur and retained Nikhil Nirmal for the post.

    Devi Prasad Karanam, currently serving as the excise commissioner, commissioner of commercial taxes and MD of the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation, was named the district magistrate of Birbhum, it said.

    Vijay Bharti was posted as director of tourism department with additonal chargers of the ADB projects of PHE department, the order said.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X