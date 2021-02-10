West Bengal Elections 2021: Several IAS officers transferred

EC's booth app likely to be used in West Bengal polls to root out bogus voters, prevent duplication

Kolkata, Feb 10: West Bengal government appointed Sunil Kumar Gupta as the additional chief secretary of the governor replacing Satish Kumar Tewary, who will be reaching superannuation on February 28, an official said.

In another S A Baba was named the chairman of the state valuation board while Onkar Singh Meena was appointed the secretary of agriculture department, the government order said.

Joyoshi Dasgupta was posted as OSD of the administrative training institute, while Y Ratnakar Rao, the district magistrate of Hooghly was posted as additional secretary of health department.

Bengal govt playing politics with people: BJP leader

Deepa Priya P will replace him in Hooghly, the order said.

The government cancelled its earlier order aappointing Kaushik Nag as DM of Dakshin Dinajpur and retained Nikhil Nirmal for the post.

Devi Prasad Karanam, currently serving as the excise commissioner, commissioner of commercial taxes and MD of the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation, was named the district magistrate of Birbhum, it said.

Vijay Bharti was posted as director of tourism department with additonal chargers of the ADB projects of PHE department, the order said.