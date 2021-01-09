YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal Elections 2021: Governor to meet Shah today

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 09: Amid the growing political turbulence in poll-bound West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

    He had last met Shah in October 2020.

    West Bengal Elections 2021: Governor to meet Shah today

    "Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to New Delhi tonight. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 9," Raj Bhavan sources said.

    West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal again this month

    Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking charge as the Bengal governor, has criticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on several occasions over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

    BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding imposition of President''s Rule in the state, citing "breakdown of the rule of law" as reason.

    Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 amit shah

    Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X