West Bengal elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee discharged from SSKM Hospital

Kolkata, Mar 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured in Nandigram during an election campaign on March 10, was discharged from SSKM Hospital, doctors said on Friday.

Issuing a medical bulletin, an official of SSKM Hospital said, "After keeping the Bengal CM under observation for 48 hours and repeated requests from her, it has been decided to discharge the Trinamool Congress supremo."

"CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests. She has been advised to come to the hospital for a review after seven days," Hospital said in its health bulletin.

Earlier, BSP president Mayawati on Friday termed the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram "unfortunate" and sought a high-level probe into the incident by the Election Commission. The BSP chief also urged the members of her party in the poll-bound state to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed her nomination from the seat for the upcoming assembly polls. She has been hospitalised. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suddenly getting injured during the elections is very sad and unfortunate. I wish her a speedy recovery."

In view of this incident, it is an appeal to all BSP candidates contesting the West Bengal elections, office-bearers and workers to remain cautious, she said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Banerjee. The party delegation claimed it was not an "unfortunate incident" but a conspiracy.