Another MLA quits TMC to join BJP; voices of discontentment grows louder in TMC

Bus operators in Bengal announces three days strike due to hike in diesel price

West Bengal elections 2021: Another exodus from TMC to BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Jan 21: Ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP at its headquarters here on Wednesday in presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Bhattacharya is the legislator of Santipur constituency in West Bengal''s Nadia district.

West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata says BJP more dangerous than Maoists

While joining the BJP, Bhattacharya alleged that he was not allowed to work freely while in Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Mamata Banerjee-led party "lacks the vision for West Bengal and the youth" of the state.

His joining came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on said those who want to join the BJP can leave, but she and her party will not bow before the saffron party.