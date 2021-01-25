YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal Election 2021: Take a pledge for fair polls says Dhankar

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 25: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

    West Bengal Election 2021: Take a pledge for fair polls says Dhankar

    "Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let''s pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Dhankhar tweeted.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X