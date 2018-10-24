  • search

West Bengal: Committee formed to probe Santragachhi footbridge stampede

    Kolkata, Oct 24: South Eastern Railway has formed a committee to probe stampede at Santragachhi station in which two people were killed and 12 others injured. The committee comprises heads of the departments of the railways to investigate the incident.

    Railways to bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured passengers.

    Footwears lie along the railway tracks at Santragachi Station where a stampede took place, in Howrah district of West Bengal, Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    The incident occurred at around 6.30pm between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station in Howrah when Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived there around the same time and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh told PTI.

    Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were also scheduled to arrive shortly.

    A large number of passengers had deboarded and many others were trying to reach their trains at the same time, leading to rush on the foot overbridge that connected the platforms. West Bengal CM mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured from the state government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
