    CBI arrests senior journalist Suman Chatterjee in chit fund case

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 20: The CBI has arrested senior journalist Suman Chattopadhyay for his alleged involvement in a chit fund scam in West Bengal, officials said Thursday.

    CBI arrests Ei Samay editor in chit fund scam case
    CBI arrests 'Ei Samay' editor in chit fund scam case

    Reportedly the CBI arrested him on account of non-cooperation and hiding information.

    It has been reported that, a private investing company was involved with his edited newspaper. Previously, he was interrogated several times in connection to the incident.

    He was called to the probe agency's Kolkata office for questioning where he was taken into custody, they said.

    A look out circular was also issued against him, they said.

