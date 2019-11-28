West Bengal bye-election results 2019: Cong takes early lead over BJP in Kharagpur

New Delhi, Nov 28: Results for bypolls to three West Bengal Assembly constituencies and Uttarakhand will be announced today by 5 pm.

The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh seat went to polls on Monday.

Around 75.34 per cent of over 7 lakh electorate cast votes in the by-polls, amid allegations that TMC activists orchestrated an attack on the BJP candidate from Karimpur segment, Jay Prakash Majumdar.

The result will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP ahead of the 2021 state elections.

Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the general elections as the sitting MLAs contested and won Lok Sabha seats. In Kharagpur Sadar, Congress' Chittaranjan Mandal is leading by 544 votes.

In Kaliaganj, the polling was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

With Dhitashree Roy nominee, Congress and CPI (M), have contesting together against TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar in Kaliaganj.

In Karimpur, the CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is contesting against BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar and the ruling party's Bimalendu Singha Roy. The seat was vacated by TMC MLA Mahua Moitra after emerging victorious from Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

In Kharagpur Sadar, Prem Chandra Jha of the BJP is taking on Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC. The seat was vacated by BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh after winning Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, 47.48 per cent of the electorate cast their vote.

The election was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June. Pant's wife Chandra is contesting against Congress' Anju Lunthi in the bypoll. Samajwadi Party's Lalit Mohan Bhatt is also in the race.