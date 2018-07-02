West Bengal: Body of BJP worker found floating in lake, Shah alleges TMC hand

Murshidabad, June 2: The body of a BJP worker was recovered from a pond in a village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter, the state BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of killing Dhormo Hazra, whose body with his hands tied, was dumped into the pond.

"Dhormo Hazra, Dalit (Chest thumping liberals, please take a note) killed by TMC goons in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Yes, his hands were tied and thrown into pond to die with unbearable pain, Why? He was a BJP worker. In West Bengal reason enough to killed by ruling party terrorist," the party posted on the micro-blogging site.

On Monday, BJP workers staged a demonstration in front of a police station in Santaldih in Purulia district, as district leaders alleged that they could not trace Parimal Mahato, a leader of the party's labour wing.

Condemning the incident, BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted, TMC shames humanity, yet again. Another BJP karyakarta killed in the most barbaric manner. In Mamata's regime, West Bengal has become an epitome of violence & brutality. Entire BJP stands firmly with Dhormo Hazra's family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti.

