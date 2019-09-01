West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh’s car ransacked in North 24 Parganas after TMC-BJP clash

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Sep 01: BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh's car was allegedly ransacked on Sunday by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The trouble began when the BJP MP rushed to Shyamnagar locality to take control of a party office upon hearing that TMC workers had 'captured' it in the morning.

Arjun Singh went and took control of the party office, pulling down TMC festoons with party chief and CM Mamata Banerjee's photo on them.

A situation of confrontation arose between the two-party workers about this. In this sequence, Arjun Singh's car was attacked and his glass was also broken.

According to initial reports, the incident took place on the Feeder Road at Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

After winning the Lok Sabha elections in the same party office, the BJP workers took possession of the TMC. He blamed Mamata Banerjee for this. BJP MP Arjun Singh had threatened that TMC would be treated similarly if such incidents do not stop.