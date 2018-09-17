  • search

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s vehicle attacked in East Midnapore

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Sep 17: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's car came under attack Monday in East Midnapore district, where he arrived in the morning with a contingent of 10-12 cars to attend a meeting, a police officer said. Ghosh claimed that the attack at Contai in East Midnapore was the "handiwork" of Trinamool Congress workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh
    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

    The police officer, however, said the miscreants behind the attack were yet to be identified.

    "Ghosh was shown black flags while entering the venue of a party meeting near Contai central bus stand. The miscreants also broke the window panes of the state BJP president's car," the officer said. He, however, clarified that the situation was under control and Ghosh's meet underway as per schedule.

    "Policemen have been deployed in huge numbers in the area and we are looking into the situation, trying to identify the miscreants," the officer added.

    The state BJP president, on his part, said three of his partymen have received injuries in the attack. "The TMC workers broke the window panes of my car and damaged 15 motorbikes that were a part of the contingent accompanying me. Three of our workers have received serious injuries in the attack", he alleged.

    The BJP leader also said that he had faced similar attacks on earlier occasions. "We are prepared for it. We know they will anything to stop the BJP. This is the kind of situation we have been facing in Bengal," he said.

    He alleged that local TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari and police officers were present at the spot when his car was attacked by the miscreants.

    Adhikari, however, refuted the allegations and said he was nowhere near the site of the incident.

    "I was passing through the area when I came to know that Ghosh was shown black flags by his own partymen. The attack was the result of the saffron party's internal fight," he claimed.

    The TMC has never stopped the BJP from holding any meeting anywhere in the state, the MP said.

    "It was unfortunate that the BJP president made such allegations," he added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    west bengal bjp tmc dilip ghosh

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue