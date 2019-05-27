  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: BJP activist shot dead in North 24 Parganas district

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 27: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in the Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, reported ANI. The victim was identified as Chandan Sau, a resident of Choushotti Pally locality, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last night while he was driving a two-wheeler.

    The murder has made the area panicked leading to the deployment of security forces in the area.

    Chandan Sau
    Chandan Sau

    Security forces have been deployed in the area and the police have begun an investigation into the killing, reported ANI. BJP workers blocked a road in Bhatpara and demanded the immediate arrest of the gunmen.

    Post-poll violence has continued in various parts of West Bengal.

    Singh was killed so that Amethi could be terrorised: Smriti Irani

    Sau was murdered a day after post-poll clashes erupted across the state. A man was shot dead in Nadia district during a clash on Saturday while at least 30 people were injured in violence in districts such as Birbhum, Bankura, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

    Earlier, reports of an attack on a state minister's convoy, beating up of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and ransacking party offices allegedly by BJP workers came in.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SHOT DEAD News

    Read more about:

    shot dead west bengal north 24 parganas bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue