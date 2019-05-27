West Bengal: BJP activist shot dead in North 24 Parganas district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 27: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in the Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, reported ANI. The victim was identified as Chandan Sau, a resident of Choushotti Pally locality, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last night while he was driving a two-wheeler.

The murder has made the area panicked leading to the deployment of security forces in the area.

Security forces have been deployed in the area and the police have begun an investigation into the killing, reported ANI. BJP workers blocked a road in Bhatpara and demanded the immediate arrest of the gunmen.

Post-poll violence has continued in various parts of West Bengal.

Sau was murdered a day after post-poll clashes erupted across the state. A man was shot dead in Nadia district during a clash on Saturday while at least 30 people were injured in violence in districts such as Birbhum, Bankura, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

Earlier, reports of an attack on a state minister's convoy, beating up of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and ransacking party offices allegedly by BJP workers came in.