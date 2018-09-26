West Bengal bandh: BJP calls for state wide shutdown over student deaths

Kolkata, Sep 26: The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest the death of two students during a demonstration over the appointment of school teachers in Islampur area in North Dinajpur district. While the Trinamool Congress government vowed to take action against those trying to enforce bandh, a combative BJP warned of "repercussions" if the ruling party attempted to foil the stir.

The opposition BJP took out rallies in the city and the state on Tuesday in support of the 'Bangla bandh', while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) countered it with processions denouncing it.

The BJP claimed that the shutdown would be a complete success as the people of Islampur, where the clash took place on Thursday over appointment of Urdu teacher, and the entire state are fed up with the "misrule of TMC".

"The police will take stern action if anyone tries to enforce the bandh," he said and accused the BJP of trying to instil a sense of fear among the people.

The education minister asked schools and colleges to remain open. Some private schools have declared a holiday tomorrow on account of the bandh.

State-run buses will ply as usual, he said and urged commercial establishments, private offices and educational institutions to function normally tomorrow.

But BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said "the people are fed up with this government. They will participate in this strike peacefully. But if the TMC and its goons try to foil the strike, there will be repercussions."

"The state government is trying to hush up the incident in Islampur (in North Dinajpur). But we won't stop until and unless justice is delivered," he said.

The state government has already issued a notification for its employees asking them to attend office on the bandh day.

There will be no holiday on the day before or after the Bangla Bandh. Even a half holiday will not be sanctioned on the day, it said.

The opposition Congress and CPI(M) have protested against the Islampur incident but did not support the strike call. They accused both the TMC and the BJP of trying to create communal polarisation in the state over the incident.

As per the directive of Banerjee, who is currently on an official tour to Europe, extra police force would be deployed to foil BJP activists from stalling normal life in the state tomorrow, he said.

On September 20, a clash erupted between police and students after they stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering Daribhit High School in Islampur. The students have been protesting over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as they wanted vacancies in English and Science subjects to be filled.

Two students, Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman, died in the clash. The BJP alleged that the two were killed in police firing, but the police have denied the claim. District Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar has maintained that police did not resort to firing during the incident.

The trouble began over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.