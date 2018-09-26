West Bengal bandh: BJP workers block rail routes; vandalise govt buses

Kolkata, Sep 26: The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest the death of two students during a demonstration over the appointment of school teachers in Islampur area in North Dinajpur district. While the Trinamool Congress government vowed to take action against those trying to enforce bandh, a combative BJP warned of "repercussions" if the ruling party attempted to foil the stir.

The opposition BJP took out rallies in the city and the state on Tuesday in support of the 'Bangla bandh', while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) countered it with processions denouncing it.

The BJP claimed that the shutdown would be a complete success as the people of Islampur, where the clash took place on Thursday over appointment of Urdu teacher, and the entire state are fed up with the "misrule of TMC".

Security beefed up in Howrah district The Howrah district administration has beefed security in the city in view of the 12-hour bandh called by BJP in West Bengal today. The party is protesting against the death of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur area. Bandh supporters have vandalised several buses and bus drivers are wearing helmets for safety. Train service in Sealdah South and Howrah main line disrupted BJP cadres and ABVP workers have descended on the streets trying to stop usual traffic from running. The bandh supporters also blocked railway lines disrupting the Sealdah South and Howrah main lines of the local train. BJP protesters vandalise government buses State-owned buses were vandalised and burning tyres were dropped on roads to thwart the traffic. Several BJP workers were also reportedly arrested after they tried to stop rail traffic in the city. Bus drivers wear helmet for safety Bus drivers were seen wearing helmets as protesters vandalised government buses and burnt tyres in Midnapore, Cooch Behar and other places.

On September 20, a clash erupted between police and students after they stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering Daribhit High School in Islampur. The students have been protesting over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as they wanted vacancies in English and Science subjects to be filled.

Two students, Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman, died in the clash. The BJP alleged that the two were killed in police firing, but the police have denied the claim. District Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar has maintained that police did not resort to firing during the incident.

