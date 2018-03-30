West Bengal: Babul Supriyo not allowed to enter violence-hit Asansol

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo was on Thursday stopped by police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area, which has been on the boil since Sunday, over clashes following a Ram Navami rally.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the West Bengal Police against Babul Supriyo on charges of disrupting public order in violence-hit Asansol on Thursday.

On, Thursday, two separate FIRs were filed against Supriyo after the BJP MLA got into a scuffle with cops as he attempted to enter troubled areas in Asansol.

The singer-turned-politician on Thursday met slum dwellers in the area and then reportedly wanted to take his march into the Railpar area in Paschim Bardhaman district. He was stopped - resulting in a scuffle.

Supriyo had also filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged against him for assaulting a police officer.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured.

On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence. Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28.

