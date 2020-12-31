West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP is optimistic about Suvendu Adhikari, says Dilip Ghosh

Efforts being made to break the backbone of West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 31: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that BJP will get will get additional benefits in the upcoming state assembly elections as Suvendu Adhikari, who was a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress joined their party.

Ghosh also slammed the ruling party on various issues while campaigning at his constituency Kharagpur.

Ghosh has shown his confidence on Adhikari saying the Trinamool will not get a single vote from the Ganges. He said state BJP party was looking for such a strong and popular leader after Mukul Roy and the camp is hopeful that this Shuvendu Adhikari will lead many in their election campaign.

Dilip Ghosh has also spoken out against state govt's corruption.

He alleged that the Trinamool leaders had taken cyclone Amfan's money by depriving the people of Bengal.

He also accused TMC of taking cut money from various projects. On the same day, Dilip Ghosh also spoke out against the state government's non-participation in the Ayushman Bharat project from the Prime Minister's Kisan Yojana. He says this government has cheated everyone from the common man to the farmers.