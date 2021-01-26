West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: TMC expels Partha Chatterjee for 'anti-party activities'

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 26: In a sudden move against senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, the party has expelled him from his post of Vice President of Trinamool's Nadia unit on Monday ahead of the state assembly elections.

The district president Mahua Moitra has issued a letter to Chatterjee accusing him of anti-party activities and inciting other members to do so.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign.

Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post.

While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee claimed that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool.

According to the sources, Rajib Banerjee will join BJP on January 30.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee holds Bengal fort with 222 seats and the state will go to polls in April-May 2021.