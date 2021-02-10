West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee mocks BJP's 'rath yatras' in State

EC's booth app likely to be used in West Bengal polls to root out bogus voters, prevent duplication

Raiganj, Feb 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP for launching a series of rath yatras, ahead of the State. The Trinamool Congress leader said the BJP leaders were campaigning in the state on raths "as if they are gods".

Mamata Banerjee further accused the saffron party leaders of working with a divisive political agenda, alleging their objective was to divide the society on the basis of religion. She further went on to say that the BJP was even resorting to lies about Hinduism.

"Rath Yatra is a religious festival. All of us have participated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots. But, the BJP leaders are using this rath yatra for their own political purposes to divide the society and pit one against the other. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as if they are gods," she said during a rally in Raiganj.

The West Bengal Chief Minister again accused the BJP of bringing outsiders to the State for Assembly Elections, that is expected in April/May, adding that all these people do is eat at houses of locals for a photo opportunity.

"Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars and indulging in photo sessions to show they are having food at houses of villagers," she said, claiming at the food served during such photo-ops is brought from five-star hotels.

"Bengal will be ruled by those from the state and not by people coming from Gujarat," she asserted.