    West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress decides to ally with Left parties

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said in a tweet.

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress decides to ally with Left parties

    "Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," Chowdhary said in a tweet.

    West Bengal will be going to polls along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry in March-April next year.

    In October, the Left had announced that it would have an electoral understanding with all secular parties including the Congress in the elections.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
