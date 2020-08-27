West Bengal: Antique idols worth Rs 35 crore seized

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 27: The Kolkata Customs on Wednesday seized 25 antique idols valued at Rs 35.3 crore, which were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

A senior customs official of the Preventive Wing said acting on a tip-off, it searched a truck carrying paddy on the night of August 23 and found the antiquities hidden inside.

BJP tops Facebook political ad spending at Rs 4 crore & more news | Oneindia News

The truck was intercepted in South Dinajpur district, he said.