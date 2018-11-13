  • search

West Bengal: A coach of Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derails, no causalities

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 13: A bogie of the Dhauli Express, which runs between Howrah in West Bengal to-Puri in Odisha, derailed near Panskura station on Tuesday morning.

    West Bengal: A coach of Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derails, no causalities

    No one was injured in the accident that occurred between Bhogpur and Panskura stations in Howrah-Kharagpur section of SER at 7.10 am, a PTI report quoted South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh as saying.

    The wheel of the chair car coach (B-3), positioned sixth from the engine, derailed when the Dhauli Express was travelling from Howrah to Puri, he said.

    Also Read | Passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, 6 injured

    An accident relief train and senior officers of the SER rushed to the spot, which is about 67 km from Howrah. The train will resume its onward journey towards Puri following amalgamation of coaches after detaching the affected coach, Ghosh said.

    "For the convenience of passengers en route, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Faluknama Express will be provided all stoppages of Dhauli Express up to Khurda Road station," he said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    west bengal kolkata train derailment indian railways train accident

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue