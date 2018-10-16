West Bengal: 6 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into canal in Hooghly district

Kolkata, Oct 16: Around six passengers were killed and 20 were injured after a bus fell into a canal at Haripal in Hooghly district, West Bengal.

"The bus overturned and fell into the Dakatiya Khaal (a canal) on Haripal Road this morning. The injured were rushed to hospital," a police official said.

The rescue operation was still underway and the cause or extent of damage due to the accident was not yet clear, he added.

Locals and policemen were involved in rescue operations. The injured passengers have been rushed to the Haripal Hospital.