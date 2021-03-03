West Bengal: 104 out of 282 sitting MLAs have pending criminal cases

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: Out of the 282 sitting MLAs analysed in the West Bengal assembly, 104 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of the 282 MLAs, 90 have declared serious criminal cases, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 7 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 24 MLA has declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

MLAs with cases related to Crimes against Women: 10 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women (IPC Section-354).

Party wise sitting MLAs with criminal cases: 68(33%) out of 205 MLAs from AITC, 20(51%) out of 39 MLAs from INC, 11(46%) out of 24 MLAs from CPI(M), 3(50%) out of 6 MLAs from BJP and 1(100%) out of 1 each MLAs from CPI and Independent have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise sitting MLAs with serious criminal cases: 61(30%) out of 205 MLAs from AITC, 15(39%) out of 39 MLAs from INC, 10(42%) out of 24 MLAs from CPI(M), 3(50%) out of 6 MLAs from BJP and 1(100%) out of 1 MLA from Independent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial details:

Crorepati MLAs: Out of 282 sitting MLAs analysed , 97(34%) are crorepatis.

Out of 282 sitting MLAs analysed , 97(34%) are crorepatis. Party wise crorepati MLAs: 78(38%)out of 205 MLAs from AITC , 13(33%) out of 39 MLAs from INC, 2(8%) out of 24 MLAs from CPI(M), 2(33%) out of 6 MLAs from BJP and 1-1each MLAs from Revolutionary Socialist Party and Independent have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average assets per sitting MLA is Rs 1.49 crore.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 205 AITC MLAs analysed is Rs 1.79 crores, 39 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 78.30 lakhs, 24 CPI(M) MLAs analysed is Rs 43.40 lakhs, 6 BJPMLAs analysed is Rs 1.32 crores and 3 Revolutionary Socialist Party MLAs have average assets of Rs 80.34 lakhs.