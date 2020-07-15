Were paid to join Congress: Team Sachin Pilot hits back at Ashok Gehlot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 15: Countering Rajasthan chief minister's allegation about horse-trading and a Rs 20 crore deal, Ramesh Meena, a former minister, close aide of Sachin Pilot has questioned Ashok Gehlot about the money paid to MLAs from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, who joined the Congress over the years. Meena was one of MLAs who joined the Congress fold.

"Today Gehlot is saying that Crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him that when we were in BSP and later joined Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly," said Ramesh Meena who was sacked as Rajasthan minister.

Blaming Gehlot for the present criis, Meena said that "People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. CM never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude."

Pilot, as well as Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena removed as ministers after they refused to attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Gehlot-led government and accusing the BJP of destabilising the government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs.