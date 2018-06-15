Were naxals planning a recruitment drive at JNU

The submission made by the Pune police before a court suggest that the urban naxals were planning a major recruitment drive in the JNU. The recruitments and the luring of students into their thought process were to be done through a series of lectures at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The lectures were to be conducted in the memory of a naxalite leader who was killed in an encounter by the police. Public prosecutor, Ujjwala Pawar told the court that the directions to conduct the lectures came from the naxalites themselves.

The arguments were made while seeking the extension of police remand of Sudhir Dhavale, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen and Rona Wilson. All four were arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. Their custody has been extended till June 21.

Pawar further said that the the four were instigating students to join the CPI (Maoist).

This was part of a big conspiracy that threatened national security she also said.

The Pune police had earlier revealed a plan hatched by the naxalites to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police is currently studying the data that has been obtained by Rona Wilson. Cash seized from his home is also being probed as he has not been able to disclose its source.

