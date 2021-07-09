After video of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's Kempty falls goes viral, now only 50 people allowed in 30 min

Well this stunt by Rajinikant’s duplicate didn’t go quite as expected: Watch hilarious video

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Who does not want to be Rajinikanth? The actor who has one of the biggest fan following in the world also has many duplicates too.

Now here is a duplicate who tried a stunt of the superstar and the ending... well did not go as planned.

The man is on a stage and entertaining the crowd. However when he tried to perform a stunt with a chair, his leg got stuck and he fell down.

People rushed to the stage to help him. The video posted by Niranjan Mahapatra on Instagram has over 766k views. You can watch the video below and let us know in the comments section what you thought about it. The reactions to the video are also extremely hilarious.